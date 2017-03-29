Attorney Emch files petition to run for municipal court seat

June Boyd, campaign finance examiner, left, greets Dale Emch, right, candidate for judge, before he files his candidacy petitions at Lucas County Board of Elections today. A day after a Republican candidate filed for the job, endorsed Democrat Dale Emch today filed his official signature petitions at the Lucas County Board of Elections to get on the Nov. 7 ballot for a seat on Toledo Municipal Court.

