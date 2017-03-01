Amish buggy crash injures family of 4, including pregnant momLocal...
A pickup slammed into the back of an Amish buggy this morning, injuring a family of four - including a pregnant woman. The state Highway Patrol's Mansfield post is investigating the crash that occurred at 10:59 a.m. Wednesday on Ohio 13, south of Baseline Road in Richland County's Butler Township, closing the road for an hour.
