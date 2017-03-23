Abba tribute band performing in Mansf...

Abba tribute band performing in Mansfielda oeARRIVAL from Sweden: The...

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Reflector

"ARRIVAL from Sweden," critically-acclaimed as the most authentic ABBA tribute band in the world, will play the Renaissance Theatre in Mansfield at 8 p.m. April 27 as the final installment of the 2016-2017 Avita Health System Concert Series. ARRIVAL boasts performances in more than 50 countries since 1995 and 25 sold-out tours in the USA since 2005.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mansfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sex Offender Housing Program Upsets Neighbors |... (Aug '11) 18 hr jonjedi 46
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10) Mar 21 You pharrt 16
mansfield news journal (Aug '06) Mar 20 Mae 74
Need to find woman who wants her toes sucked (Oct '12) Mar 11 Footfetish w2 4
News Galion man acquitted after sex trial (May '09) Mar 11 Toby K 13
News Galion police officer cleared in fatal shooting (Sep '07) Mar 8 JohnAb 26
News Task force search leads to Morrow County drug a... (Dec '06) Mar 8 JohnAb 3
See all Mansfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mansfield Forum Now

Mansfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mansfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Mansfield, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,567 • Total comments across all topics: 279,782,514

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC