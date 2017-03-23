Abba tribute band performing in Mansfielda oeARRIVAL from Sweden: The...
"ARRIVAL from Sweden," critically-acclaimed as the most authentic ABBA tribute band in the world, will play the Renaissance Theatre in Mansfield at 8 p.m. April 27 as the final installment of the 2016-2017 Avita Health System Concert Series. ARRIVAL boasts performances in more than 50 countries since 1995 and 25 sold-out tours in the USA since 2005.
