6 Arrested In Ashland Drug Bust On Cleveland Ave

Thursday, March 16, officers from the Ashland Police Division, Ashland Special Response Team and the METRICH Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant at 1423 Cleveland Ave, Room 9, in the City of Ashland. Arrested at the scene were Steven Johnson, 41, and Shana Rhoades, 20, both of that address.

