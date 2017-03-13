6 Arrested In Ashland Drug Bust On Cl...

6 Arrested In Ashland Drug Bust On Cleveland Ave

Friday Mar 17 Read more: WMFD-TV Mansfield

Thursday, March 16, officers from the Ashland Police Division, Ashland Special Response Team and the METRICH Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant at 1423 Cleveland Ave, Room 9, in the City of Ashland. Arrested at the scene were Steven Johnson, 41, and Shana Rhoades, 20, both of that address.

