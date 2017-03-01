$5,000 Home Buyer Grants Available
MANSFIELD, OH $5,000 grants are available for a limited time to qualified borrowers through the Federal Home Loan Bank's "Welcome Home" program. Loan specialists at Mechanics Bank will be holding special Home Buyer Events on the following days from 1pm-5pm to answer questions and provide information: Financial counseling is also available at no cost.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.
