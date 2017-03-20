2015 KeyBank Robbery And Hostage To Be Featured On 20/20
Ontario's 2015 KeyBank robbery and hostage situation will soon be featured on ABC's 20/20: In An Instant. Ontario Police Chief, Rodney Smith, informed WMFD that ABC's 20/20 has reached out to their office in hopes of bringing out officers to help in the feature.
