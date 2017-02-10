Zions Refuge Baptist Church Building ...

Zions Refuge Baptist Church Building New Church In Mansfield

Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: WMFD-TV Mansfield

Zion's Refuge Baptist Church will be moving locations after the finished construction of a new church at 1400 State Route 93. The main factor in building a new church was due to limited parking spaces. The new church is expected to hold double the capacity of people.

