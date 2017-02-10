Zions Refuge Baptist Church Building New Church In Mansfield
Zion's Refuge Baptist Church will be moving locations after the finished construction of a new church at 1400 State Route 93. The main factor in building a new church was due to limited parking spaces. The new church is expected to hold double the capacity of people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mansfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Just in: Possible Shots Fired At An Atm On West...
|Sat
|Aun
|1
|Galion police officer cleared in fatal shooting (Sep '07)
|Feb 3
|Anonymous
|25
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Feb 1
|Slick Willy Clinton
|5
|Sex Offender Housing Program Upsets Neighbors |... (Aug '11)
|Jan 25
|Trump the Groper
|42
|Galion Electric rates
|Jan 22
|Samantha
|4
|Looking Back on 75 Years: Boyle murder called '... (Jan '08)
|Jan 21
|Harold
|27
|desperatly seeking man from Speedway
|Jan 21
|337537
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mansfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC