Wine And Paint Night Supports Autism Awareness Walk-A-Thon

The first event and fundraiser of 2017 for Autism Awareness Walk-A-Thon was held Thursday night, February 9th, at the City Grille in downtown Mansfield. The fundraiser was a wine and paint party that included 5 flights of Cypress Wine, Besta Fasta Pizza, and all of the painting supplies necessary to create the mosaic heart canvas.

