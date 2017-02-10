Wine And Paint Night Supports Autism ...

Wine And Paint Night Supports Autism Awareness Walk-A-Thon

Friday Feb 10

The first event and fundraiser of 2017 for Autism Awareness Walk-A-Thon was held Thursday night, February 9th, at the City Grille in downtown Mansfield. The fundraiser was a wine and paint party that included 5 flights of Cypress Wine, Besta Fasta Pizza, and all of the painting supplies necessary to create the mosaic heart canvas.

Mansfield, OH

