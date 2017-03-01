Two Mansfielders Headed To Prison For...

Two Mansfielders Headed To Prison For Violent Burglary

Two people involved in a violent robbery at a home on Ashland County Road 30-A last October are headed to prison. Austin Cooper, 18 and Abel Parence, 19, both of Mansfield, entered guilty pleas to a first-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery in Ashland County Common Pleas Court.

