Two Mansfielders Headed To Prison For Violent Burglary
Two people involved in a violent robbery at a home on Ashland County Road 30-A last October are headed to prison. Austin Cooper, 18 and Abel Parence, 19, both of Mansfield, entered guilty pleas to a first-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery in Ashland County Common Pleas Court.
