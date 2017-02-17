Two Arrested Charged With Several Counts Of Drug Trafficking
Tuesday, February 14 the METRICH Enforcement Unit assisted by the Mansfield Division of Police executed a search warrant at 151 Ohio St. in the City of Mansfield. The search warrant was signed by the Honorable Judge Ardis.
