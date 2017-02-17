Students To Learn About Theater In 24...

Students To Learn About Theater In 24 Hour Theater Project

Monday Feb 13

Thirty students will get a chance to deepen their knowledge of theater in Mid-Ohio Educational Center's 24-Hour Theater Project. Students will gather at the Mid-Ohio Conference center to learn more on theater, playwrighting, acting, directing, and designing sets and working on a technical crew.

