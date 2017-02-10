Richland County EMA Offers Chance To ...

Richland County EMA Offers Chance To Become CERT Certified

The Richland County Emergency Management Agency relies on disaster trained volunteers when disasters strike or major events occur in the county. One type of volunteer that is needed is individuals who have taken the Community Emergency Management Response Training course.

