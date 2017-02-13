Park Lanes For Sale, Still Open To Pu...

Park Lanes For Sale, Still Open To Public

Park Lanes Bowling Alley put up a for sale sign outside their facility, but now representatives are worried the public thinks they're closed. "We are still open Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday," said the owner of Park Lanes, Ron Speck.

