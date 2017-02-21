Ohio police wrangle pigs, other animals from home in city
Police had to become urban cowboys to wrangle pigs and other animals from a home in the city of Mansfield in northern Ohio. The Mansfield News Journal reports that officers were making a well-being check Friday on children in the home in response to a tip.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mansfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Four Fire Departments Battle House Blaze In Cre...
|Feb 14
|River Hess
|1
|Just in: Possible Shots Fired At An Atm On West...
|Feb 11
|Aun
|1
|Galion police officer cleared in fatal shooting (Sep '07)
|Feb 3
|Anonymous
|25
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Feb 1
|Slick Willy Clinton
|5
|Sex Offender Housing Program Upsets Neighbors |... (Aug '11)
|Jan 25
|Trump the Groper
|42
|Galion Electric rates
|Jan '17
|Samantha
|4
|Looking Back on 75 Years: Boyle murder called '... (Jan '08)
|Jan '17
|Harold
|27
Find what you want!
Search Mansfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC