Mechanics Bank Elects New Member To Board Of Directors
John L. Siegenthaler has been elected to the Board of Directors of both Mechanics Financial Corporation and Mechanics Bank to replace retiring director, John H. Siegenthaler. According to Mark E. Masters, President, "We owe John H. Siegenthaler our sincere thanks and gratitude for his dedication to Mechanics, serving our company with distinction for approximately forty-six years."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.
Add your comments below
Mansfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Four Fire Departments Battle House Blaze In Cre...
|Feb 14
|River Hess
|1
|Just in: Possible Shots Fired At An Atm On West...
|Feb 11
|Aun
|1
|Galion police officer cleared in fatal shooting (Sep '07)
|Feb 3
|Anonymous
|25
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Feb 1
|Slick Willy Clinton
|5
|Sex Offender Housing Program Upsets Neighbors |... (Aug '11)
|Jan 25
|Trump the Groper
|42
|Galion Electric rates
|Jan 22
|Samantha
|4
|Looking Back on 75 Years: Boyle murder called '... (Jan '08)
|Jan 21
|Harold
|27
Find what you want!
Search Mansfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC