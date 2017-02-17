Mechanics Bank Elects New Member To Board Of Directors

John L. Siegenthaler has been elected to the Board of Directors of both Mechanics Financial Corporation and Mechanics Bank to replace retiring director, John H. Siegenthaler. According to Mark E. Masters, President, "We owe John H. Siegenthaler our sincere thanks and gratitude for his dedication to Mechanics, serving our company with distinction for approximately forty-six years."

