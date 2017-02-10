Mansfield Backyard Chickens Planning Rally For February 21st

The Mansfield Backyard Chickens organization are planning a "Flock To Council" event on February 21st at 6:30 pm. The event will be held at the Mansfield Central Park Gazebo, where a rally will take place followed by a walk to Mansfield Municipal Building Council Chambers for the 7 pm Council Meeting, where the ordinance revision will be before the council for a final decision.

