Just in: Gas Leak Causing Evacuations On Main St.
Mansfield Divison Of Police have created a barrier Downtown Mansfield in the area of Main St. and Longview Ave. for a "severe gas leak". US 30 is still open, however the entrance and exit ramps at Longview Ave. have been shut down at this time.
