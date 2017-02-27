Just in: Gas Leak Causing Evacuations...

Just in: Gas Leak Causing Evacuations On Main St.

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 20 Read more: WMFD-TV Mansfield

Mansfield Divison Of Police have created a barrier Downtown Mansfield in the area of Main St. and Longview Ave. for a "severe gas leak". US 30 is still open, however the entrance and exit ramps at Longview Ave. have been shut down at this time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mansfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Four Fire Departments Battle House Blaze In Cre... Feb 14 River Hess 1
News Just in: Possible Shots Fired At An Atm On West... Feb 11 Aun 1
News Galion police officer cleared in fatal shooting (Sep '07) Feb 3 Anonymous 25
Vote for Donald J Trump Feb 1 Slick Willy Clinton 5
News Sex Offender Housing Program Upsets Neighbors |... (Aug '11) Jan '17 Trump the Groper 42
Galion Electric rates Jan '17 Samantha 4
News Looking Back on 75 Years: Boyle murder called '... (Jan '08) Jan '17 Harold 27
See all Mansfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mansfield Forum Now

Mansfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mansfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

Mansfield, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,286 • Total comments across all topics: 279,217,280

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC