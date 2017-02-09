Dorothy Pelanda To Soon Seek Secretary Of State''s Office

"As a candidate for Secretary of State, I feel I'm uniquely qualified, based on my 30 years as a litigation attorney, Pelanda says. "There's a lot of litigation that surrounds the Secretary of State's office and I feel I can bring a prospective nature to that, in terms of resolving those issues and continuing our Secretary of State's mission to make voting easier and cheating harder."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.