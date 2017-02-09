Dorothy Pelanda To Soon Seek Secretary Of State''s Office
"As a candidate for Secretary of State, I feel I'm uniquely qualified, based on my 30 years as a litigation attorney, Pelanda says. "There's a lot of litigation that surrounds the Secretary of State's office and I feel I can bring a prospective nature to that, in terms of resolving those issues and continuing our Secretary of State's mission to make voting easier and cheating harder."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.
Add your comments below
Mansfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Galion police officer cleared in fatal shooting (Sep '07)
|Feb 3
|Anonymous
|25
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Feb 1
|Slick Willy Clinton
|5
|Sex Offender Housing Program Upsets Neighbors |... (Aug '11)
|Jan 25
|Trump the Groper
|42
|Galion Electric rates
|Jan 22
|Samantha
|4
|Looking Back on 75 Years: Boyle murder called '... (Jan '08)
|Jan 21
|Harold
|27
|desperatly seeking man from Speedway
|Jan 21
|337537
|1
|Mansfield Ohio Cold Case (Mar '14)
|Jan '17
|Rickyp29mansfield
|17
Find what you want!
Search Mansfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC