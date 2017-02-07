Backyard Chicken Ordinance To Be Considered By Council
The Citizens for Mansfield Backyard Chickens had a minor victory Thursday night at a Zoning Committee meeting. The ordinance has been passed on to be considered at the next Mansfield City Council meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mansfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Galion police officer cleared in fatal shooting (Sep '07)
|Feb 3
|Anonymous
|25
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Feb 1
|Slick Willy Clinton
|5
|Sex Offender Housing Program Upsets Neighbors |... (Aug '11)
|Jan 25
|Trump the Groper
|42
|Galion Electric rates
|Jan 22
|Samantha
|4
|Looking Back on 75 Years: Boyle murder called '... (Jan '08)
|Jan 21
|Harold
|27
|desperatly seeking man from Speedway
|Jan 21
|337537
|1
|Mansfield Ohio Cold Case (Mar '14)
|Jan '17
|Rickyp29mansfield
|17
Find what you want!
Search Mansfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC