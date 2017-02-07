Backyard Chicken Ordinance To Be Cons...

Backyard Chicken Ordinance To Be Considered By Council

Friday Feb 3 Read more: WMFD-TV Mansfield

The Citizens for Mansfield Backyard Chickens had a minor victory Thursday night at a Zoning Committee meeting. The ordinance has been passed on to be considered at the next Mansfield City Council meeting.

