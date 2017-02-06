America In Bloom Presentation Given A...

America In Bloom Presentation Given At Kingwood Center

Thursday Feb 2 Read more: WMFD-TV Mansfield

Richland Community Development Group's Beautification Sector hosted an "America in Bloom" presentation Thursday in the Carriage House at Kingwood Center in Mansfield. His presentation reviewed getting started in the America in Bloom program, how participation can benefit your community, business or residence, and provide a framework for continuous community improvement, Hahn, a Registered Landscape Architect since 1984, holds a degree in ornamental horticulture, is a certified arborist, a member of the International Society of Arboriculture, and an Ohio Nursery and Landscape Master Technician.

