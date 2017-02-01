Walter Renz Found Competent But Will Undergo Further Testing
The man suspected of involvement in the disappearance and believed murder of 62-year-old Mansfield resident Patsy Hudson has been found competent to stand trial. Renz is charged with aggravated murder, murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence, receiving stolen property, identity fraud and misuse of a credit card, accusing him of using Hudson's debit card.
