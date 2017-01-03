Vandalized Prospect Park Ice Rink Fixed Freezing For Skaters
The new ice skating rink at Prospect Park in Mansfield will be ready for skaters as soon as the water in it freezes. The rink was constructed at a cost of $5000 and was paid for from the city's PRIDE income tax which, in part, supports park improvements.
