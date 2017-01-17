Track Removal Has Begun At Mansfield Motor Speedway
Mansfield Motor Speedway has begun removing their half-mile oval, asphalt track. The removal is the first step in converting the venue into a dirt track and will host some of the biggest short track events across the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.
