Snow Trails Hosting Family Day On February 5th

Snow Trails will be hosting a family day on February 5th, 2017 starting at 9 a.m. Registration includes a 25-30% off all-day lift tickets, group lessons , equipment rentals, three-hour tubing tickets and food vouchers. Children under 9 years old can also participate in the Children's Learning Center and Polar Club and Polar Bear Program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.