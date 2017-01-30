Snow Trails Hosting Family Day On Feb...

Snow Trails Hosting Family Day On February 5th

Snow Trails will be hosting a family day on February 5th, 2017 starting at 9 a.m. Registration includes a 25-30% off all-day lift tickets, group lessons , equipment rentals, three-hour tubing tickets and food vouchers. Children under 9 years old can also participate in the Children's Learning Center and Polar Club and Polar Bear Program.

