Ribbon Cut For Mind Body Align Butterfly House

Wednesday Jan 4

A new Mansfield business called "Mind Body Align" has opened its second location in The Butterfly House at 20 North Mulberry Street. Numerous business leaders and public officials turned out Wednesday for the ribbon cutting, as owner Annamarie Fernyak creates a place for wellness practitioners to lease.

