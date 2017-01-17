President-Elect And Congressman Clash...

President-Elect And Congressman Clash On MLK Day

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WMFD-TV Mansfield

On the day Martin Luther King Junior is honored, and just four days until the inauguration, President-elected Donald Trump continues to butt heads with civil rights icon and Georgia Representative John Lewis, prompting more Democratic congressmen to boycott Friday's swearing-in ceremony. An arson fire early Sunday caused extensive damage to the apartment building the Richland County Mental Health and Recovery Services Board is building on Grandview Avenue in Mansfield.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mansfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mansfield Ohio Cold Case (Mar '14) Jan 6 Rickyp29mansfield 17
Review: Terry's 24 Hr Towing (Oct '11) Jan 2 BBB 3
News Lexington High School Leo Club Collect 822 Sock... Dec 31 Wu Nanjing China 2
News Sex Offender Housing Program Upsets Neighbors |... (Aug '11) Dec 28 A Rope N A Tree 40
News Pine Bridge Apartment Robbed, Two Dogs Stabbed Dec 28 AmericanPetRescue 2
News Galion man acquitted after sex trial (May '09) Dec 28 the REAL Americans 9
carl mccrea (Oct '09) Dec 20 Drug buyer 15
See all Mansfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mansfield Forum Now

Mansfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mansfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. South Korea
 

Mansfield, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,370 • Total comments across all topics: 278,006,160

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC