No arrests after 5 shot at Ohio cotta...

No arrests after 5 shot at Ohio cottage resort area

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: The Delaware Gazette

MANSFIELD, Ohio - No arrests have been made in connection with the shootings of five people at a cottage resort area in rural central Ohio.The Mansfield New Journal reports the five were shot just after midnight Friday at Spruce Hill Inn & Cottages near Mansfield.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mansfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lexington High School Leo Club Collect 822 Sock... 20 hr Wu Nanjing China 2
Review: Terry's 24 Hr Towing (Oct '11) Dec 29 cagt67 2
News Pine Bridge Apartment Robbed, Two Dogs Stabbed Dec 28 Reality 3
News Sex Offender Housing Program Upsets Neighbors |... (Aug '11) Dec 28 Reality 41
News Galion man acquitted after sex trial (May '09) Dec 28 the REAL Americans 9
carl mccrea (Oct '09) Dec 20 Drug buyer 15
Kaitie smith Dec 18 Informed 1
See all Mansfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mansfield Forum Now

Mansfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mansfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Wall Street
 

Mansfield, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,727 • Total comments across all topics: 277,503,291

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC