No arrests after 5 shot at Ohio cottage resort area
MANSFIELD, Ohio - No arrests have been made in connection with the shootings of five people at a cottage resort area in rural central Ohio.The Mansfield New Journal reports the five were shot just after midnight Friday at Spruce Hill Inn & Cottages near Mansfield.
