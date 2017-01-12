Movies 24 mins ago 5:51 a.m.Mansfield...

Movies 24 mins ago 5:51 a.m.Mansfield Reformatory: Movie to tell true story of family's murder

Thursday Read more: WKYC-TV Cleveland

A local author's book on the notorious 1948 murders of an Ohio State Reformatory farm superintendent, his wife and daughter is being made into a Hollywood film. Two former OSR inmates - Robert Daniels and John West - entered the John and Nolena Niebel house with loaded guns looking for a guard named Red Harris, who lived nearby.

Mansfield, OH

