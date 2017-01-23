METRICH Arrest Man In Response To Sev...

METRICH Arrest Man In Response To Several Overdoses

Saturday Jan 21 Read more: WMFD-TV Mansfield

On January 20, 2017 at 10:31 PM, the METRICH Enforcement Unit assisted by the Richland County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at 1813 Richard Dr. The search warrant was signed by the Honorable Judge Ardis. The search warrant was the result of a short-term investigation in response to several overdoses that have occurred in Mansfield and the Madison Township area.

