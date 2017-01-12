Mansfield Police DARE Officer Retiring
Jack Shay retires at the end of this month after serving 20 years as an Air Force police officer and 21 with Mansfield. He has been the DARE Officer and Malabar Intermediate School Resource Officer for the past 15 years, a job he has found tremendously rewarding.
