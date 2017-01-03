Mansfield Motor Speedway Changing From Asphalt To Dirt Track
Mansfield Motor Speedway will be transforming it half-mile oval track into a dirt track and will host some of the biggest short track events across the country. Speedway owner Grant Milliron has named Cody Sommer President of the new dirt racing venture with the belief changing back to a dirt track will have long-term potential.
