Mansfield Glows Blue In Support Of Law Enforcement
We Act, Councilman Donnie Bryant, Graham Automall, Richland Outreach Center, and Richland Stands United would like to invite the community to kick-off Richland County Spread the Light 2017, a blue light week to honor local law enforcement. The official kickoff took place on Friday, January 13, 2017, at Graham Automall, 1515 West 4th Street, Mansfield.
