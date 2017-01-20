Mansfield Glows Blue In Support Of La...

Mansfield Glows Blue In Support Of Law Enforcement

We Act, Councilman Donnie Bryant, Graham Automall, Richland Outreach Center, and Richland Stands United would like to invite the community to kick-off Richland County Spread the Light 2017, a blue light week to honor local law enforcement. The official kickoff took place on Friday, January 13, 2017, at Graham Automall, 1515 West 4th Street, Mansfield.

