ManCI Donates Winter Clothing To Prospect Elementary School

Monday Jan 9

The 240 kindergarten through third-grade students at Prospect Elementary School in Mansfield have gotten help staying warm this winter. An eight-member committee of inmates at the Mansfield Correctional Institution called the Special Children's Project raised money to purchase $7000 worth clothing for the students.

