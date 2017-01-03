Man Shot At 47 Florence Avenue In Mansfield
Police arrived to find 24-year-old Corie Mikael Patton of Bowman Street Road walking from the house into the street. The hospital has no information on his condition, but police say he is alive and his injury is not life-threatening.
