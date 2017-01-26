Local Shriner''s Strive To Help Child...

Local Shriner''s Strive To Help Children Shine

Sunday Jan 22

The Mansfield Shrine Club held a kickoff event for the new year over the weekend at MVP's Sport's Bar and Grille, holding a fundraiser during the 92nd Annual East-West Shrine Football Game. The event served not only as a fundraiser but to also create awareness in the Mansfield area about the local Shrine Club's service to help children in need.

