Just in: Us 30 Eastbound Down To One Lane After Mva
US 30 Eastbound is currently down to one lane due to a motor vehicle accident just West of Trimble Rd. Expect delays. The City of Mansfield had begun their seasonal pothole maintenance today, and it was necessary to close a section of US 30 Eastbound, right-hand lane, from Trimble Rd to Main St. It is unknown if this is a factor in the crash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.
Add your comments below
Mansfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking Back on 75 Years: Boyle murder called '... (Jan '08)
|18 hr
|Harold
|27
|desperatly seeking man from Speedway
|Sat
|337537
|1
|Mansfield Ohio Cold Case (Mar '14)
|Jan 6
|Rickyp29mansfield
|17
|Review: Terry's 24 Hr Towing (Oct '11)
|Jan 2
|BBB
|3
|Lexington High School Leo Club Collect 822 Sock...
|Dec 31
|Wu Nanjing China
|2
|Sex Offender Housing Program Upsets Neighbors |... (Aug '11)
|Dec 28
|A Rope N A Tree
|40
|Pine Bridge Apartment Robbed, Two Dogs Stabbed
|Dec 28
|AmericanPetRescue
|2
Find what you want!
Search Mansfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC