Just in: Us 30 Eastbound Down To One Lane After Mva

US 30 Eastbound is currently down to one lane due to a motor vehicle accident just West of Trimble Rd. Expect delays. The City of Mansfield had begun their seasonal pothole maintenance today, and it was necessary to close a section of US 30 Eastbound, right-hand lane, from Trimble Rd to Main St. It is unknown if this is a factor in the crash.

