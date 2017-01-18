Drotleff is majoring in psychology at OSU
Cheyenne Drotleff, a 2016 graduate of Ashland High School, has been named to the dean's list for the fall quarter at The Ohio State University . She is a freshman majoring in psychology with a 3.8 grade-point average.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ashland Times-Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mansfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mansfield Ohio Cold Case (Mar '14)
|Jan 6
|Rickyp29mansfield
|17
|Review: Terry's 24 Hr Towing (Oct '11)
|Jan 2
|BBB
|3
|Lexington High School Leo Club Collect 822 Sock...
|Dec 31
|Wu Nanjing China
|2
|Sex Offender Housing Program Upsets Neighbors |... (Aug '11)
|Dec 28
|A Rope N A Tree
|40
|Pine Bridge Apartment Robbed, Two Dogs Stabbed
|Dec 28
|AmericanPetRescue
|2
|Galion man acquitted after sex trial (May '09)
|Dec 28
|the REAL Americans
|9
|carl mccrea (Oct '09)
|Dec 20
|Drug buyer
|15
Find what you want!
Search Mansfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC