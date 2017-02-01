Dividends Continue To Pay Off At The Gorman-Rupp Company

The Board of Directors of The Gorman-Rupp Company has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.115 per share on the common stock of the company. Another action taken by the Board of Directors of The Gorman-Rupp Company was the announcement of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held Thursday, April 27, and the related establishment of the close of business on March 6, as the record date for shareholders entitled to notice of and to vote at the meeting.

