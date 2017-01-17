Community Rally Held At OSU Mansfield And NC State College

The Ohio State University-Mansfield and North Central State College kicked off its 2017 Black History Month with a "We Choose Community!" rally on Tuesday. The rally focused on the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King's book "Where Do We Go From Here: Chaos or Community?" The rally was held at Riedl Hall inside the Conrad Performace Hall.

