Businessman Dick Taylor Passes Away At 100
Richard "Dick" Taylor, president of Taylor Metal Products in Mansfield, died peacefully in his sleep early Thursday morning at the age of 100. Taylor never retired and was well known for going to work every day, long after most people would be retired.
