Bridges Of Paris Exhibit Coming To Ma...

Bridges Of Paris Exhibit Coming To Mansfield Art Center

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WMFD-TV Mansfield

A special exhibition of black-and-white photographs of bridges in Paris, France is coming to the Mansfield Art Center at 700 Marion Avenue. The 85 pictures of bridges over the Seine River were taken by Wooster native Gary Zuercher and included in his book, "The Glow of Paris: The Bridges of Paris by Night".

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mansfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mansfield Ohio Cold Case (Mar '14) Jan 6 Rickyp29mansfield 17
Review: Terry's 24 Hr Towing (Oct '11) Jan 2 BBB 3
News Lexington High School Leo Club Collect 822 Sock... Dec 31 Wu Nanjing China 2
News Sex Offender Housing Program Upsets Neighbors |... (Aug '11) Dec 28 A Rope N A Tree 40
News Pine Bridge Apartment Robbed, Two Dogs Stabbed Dec 28 AmericanPetRescue 2
News Galion man acquitted after sex trial (May '09) Dec 28 the REAL Americans 9
carl mccrea (Oct '09) Dec 20 Drug buyer 15
See all Mansfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mansfield Forum Now

Mansfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mansfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Syria
  4. General Motors
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Mansfield, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,205 • Total comments across all topics: 277,978,378

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC