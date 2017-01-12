Bridges Of Paris Exhibit Coming To Mansfield Art Center
A special exhibition of black-and-white photographs of bridges in Paris, France is coming to the Mansfield Art Center at 700 Marion Avenue. The 85 pictures of bridges over the Seine River were taken by Wooster native Gary Zuercher and included in his book, "The Glow of Paris: The Bridges of Paris by Night".
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.
Add your comments below
Mansfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mansfield Ohio Cold Case (Mar '14)
|Jan 6
|Rickyp29mansfield
|17
|Review: Terry's 24 Hr Towing (Oct '11)
|Jan 2
|BBB
|3
|Lexington High School Leo Club Collect 822 Sock...
|Dec 31
|Wu Nanjing China
|2
|Sex Offender Housing Program Upsets Neighbors |... (Aug '11)
|Dec 28
|A Rope N A Tree
|40
|Pine Bridge Apartment Robbed, Two Dogs Stabbed
|Dec 28
|AmericanPetRescue
|2
|Galion man acquitted after sex trial (May '09)
|Dec 28
|the REAL Americans
|9
|carl mccrea (Oct '09)
|Dec 20
|Drug buyer
|15
Find what you want!
Search Mansfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC