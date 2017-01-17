Arson Damages Mental Health Apartments Under Construction
An arson fire early Sunday caused extensive damage to the apartment building the Richland County Mental Health and Recovery Services Board is building at 283 Grandview Avenue in Mansfield. The fire was reported shortly before 3 am at the construction site, which was about halfway completed and due to open in May. Mental Health Director Joe Trolian says repairing the damage will set the project back three to four months, and finding money to pay for it will be an issue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.
