2017 ATHENA Award Nominees Announced
MANSFIELD, OH The Richland Area Chamber of Commerce announced last week three local women who have been selected as finalists for the 2076 ATHENA Award in Richland County. The Award, which is being sponsored by Richland Bank, will be handed out at the Chamber Annual Meeting & Dinner on January 26th, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.
