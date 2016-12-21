Shawn Grates Attorneys File Motion Claiming Insanity
Shawn Grate's Attorneys have filed a written plea claiming Grate is not guilty by reason of insanity, according to court records. In addition, Grate's Attorneys have also requested to have someone determine Shawn Grate's competency to stand trail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mansfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pine Bridge Apartment Robbed, Two Dogs Stabbed
|11 hr
|Reality
|3
|Sex Offender Housing Program Upsets Neighbors |... (Aug '11)
|11 hr
|Reality
|41
|Galion man acquitted after sex trial (May '09)
|12 hr
|the REAL Americans
|9
|carl mccrea (Oct '09)
|Dec 20
|Drug buyer
|15
|Kaitie smith
|Dec 18
|Informed
|1
|Galin administration
|Dec 16
|Fisher
|1
|Kassi Miller (May '14)
|Dec 9
|lammmmes
|7
Find what you want!
Search Mansfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC