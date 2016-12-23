Scrooge's '12 Days of Christmas winners'

Scrooge's '12 Days of Christmas winners'

Douglas Leiter, left, of Ashland won the $500 first-place prize in the Times-Gazette's annual "Scrooge's 12 Days of Christmas" contest, while Diann Coffman of Ashland took home the $200 second-place prize. Patricia Martin of Mansfield, not pictured, took home the $100 third-place prize.

