Plymouth Preschool Receives Prestigious 5-star Rating
Mid-Ohio ESC's Preschool, located in Plymouth, recently received a prestigious 5-star rating in the new Step Up to Quality rating system, which is based on national research standards. Step Up to Quality is Ohio's rating system administered by the Ohio Department of Education and the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.
