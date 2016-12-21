Old Fashioned Christmas Takes Visitors 200 Years Back
A Very Old Fashioned Christmas at the Mansfield Blockhouse on December 15th featured hot cider, plum pudding, and cookies served by costumed reenactors, as well as historical items and music. Christmas at the Blockhouse, in Mansfield's South Park, was sponsored by Richland Early American Center for History and was be open to the public, free of charge, on December 15th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Visitors had the chance to tour the Blockhouse and get an update on the progress of the first REACH cabin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.
Add your comments below
Mansfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|carl mccrea (Oct '09)
|Dec 20
|Drug buyer
|15
|Kaitie smith
|Dec 18
|Informed
|1
|Galin administration
|Dec 16
|Fisher
|1
|Galion man acquitted after sex trial (May '09)
|Dec 16
|Duke for Mayor
|8
|Kassi Miller (May '14)
|Dec 9
|lammmmes
|7
|Cary Lee Bloomfield
|Nov 25
|Anonymous
|1
|Galion Electric rates
|Nov '16
|Galiondude
|3
Find what you want!
Search Mansfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC