Mansfield Insurance Agency Moves To New Digs

A Mansfield insurance company has moved from its home of five-and-a-half years at 1248 West Fourth Street to The Friendly's Building at 1230 Lexington Avenue. A grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony were held Monday at The Matthew Trittschuh Insurance Agency, which is seeing an increased customer base and adding employees in a larger office space.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.