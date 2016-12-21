Mansfield Area Y To Open Child Care Services In OhioHealth
"This was an excellent opportunity for us to partner with a highly reputable, community organization and childcare provider to continue care of our associates' children while we focus on patient care," said Theresa Roth, chief operating officer of The Carpenter Center will be the Mansfield Area Y's fourth child care location. The Mansfield Area Y also offers child care in Ontario, Lexington and Mansfield on Scholl Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.
Add your comments below
Mansfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pine Bridge Apartment Robbed, Two Dogs Stabbed
|5 hr
|Reality
|3
|Sex Offender Housing Program Upsets Neighbors |... (Aug '11)
|5 hr
|Reality
|41
|Galion man acquitted after sex trial (May '09)
|5 hr
|the REAL Americans
|9
|carl mccrea (Oct '09)
|Dec 20
|Drug buyer
|15
|Kaitie smith
|Dec 18
|Informed
|1
|Galin administration
|Dec 16
|Fisher
|1
|Kassi Miller (May '14)
|Dec 9
|lammmmes
|7
Find what you want!
Search Mansfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC