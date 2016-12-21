Lexington High School Leo Club Collect 822 Socks For Seniors
There are 2 comments on the WMFD-TV Mansfield story from Thursday Dec 29, titled Lexington High School Leo Club Collect 822 Socks For Seniors. In it, WMFD-TV Mansfield reports that:
ONTARIO, OH The holiday season is a little warmer thanks to the students in the Lexington High School Leo Club, who collected more than 800 pairs of socks for local senior citizens. Lexington High School held a Career Day panel that included the Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. During the discussion, students learned about the Area Agency and We ACT sponsored campaign, "Socks for Seniors", an annual community-wide project to collect socks for senior citizens in local nursing homes, and were invited to donate.
